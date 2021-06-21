Braselton and Hoschton have a number of seats up on the ballot in the upcoming Nov. 2 General Municipal Election.
In the Town of Braselton, the mayoral seat is up for election, along with town council seats in district 2 and district 4.
In the City of Hoschton, the mayoral seat is up for election, along with two existing council seats and two additional council seats.
Qualifying details for those seats include:
BRASELTON
Qualifying for the Braselton mayoral and council seats will be held Aug. 16-18 at Braselton Town Hall.
The qualifying period opens Monday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and closes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
Seats up for election and qualifying fees include:
•mayoral seat currently held by Bill Orr, $360. Orr has announced he will not seek re-election.
•town council District 2, currently held by Peggy Slappey, $180.
•town council District 4, currently held by Hardy Johnson, $180.
HOSCHTON
Qualifying for Hoschton's mayoral seat and four council seats will be held Aug. 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall.
Qualifying fees are $27 for all positions.
Seats up for election include:
•mayor, currently held by Shannon Sell.
•council member, currently held by James Lawson.
•council member, currently held by Tracy Carswell.
•two additional council seats effective July 1 per a change in the town's charter
