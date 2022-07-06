Qualifying will run from Aug. 1-3 to fill the unexpired term of former Hoschton city councilman Shantwon Astin. The fee is $27.
Qualifying will be held at Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Square, beginning at 8 a.m on Monday, Aug. 1, and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Astin resigned his seat in March when he moved outside the city limits. He served on the council for over two years after winning an at-large election seat in November of 2019.
