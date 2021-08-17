As of Tuesday morning (Aug. 17), Braselton had announced four qualifiers for its Nov. 2 elections, while four candidates had qualified in Hoschton as well.
Qualifying for races in both Braselton and Hoschton will run until Wednesday (Aug. 18) at 4:30 p.m.
In Braselton, Hardy Johnson, a current councilman in District 4, and Kurt Ward have qualified for the mayoral race.
Third-term mayor Bill Orr is not seeking re-election.
Meanwhile, councilwoman Peggy Slappey has qualified to seek re-election in her District 2 post while James Murphy has qualified to run for the District 4 seat.
In Hoschton, incumbent mayor Shannon Sell has qualified to seek re-election. In the council’s at-large races, current councilman Tracy Carswell has qualified, along with Fredria Carter-Sterling and Scott Mims.
Four council seats are up for election in Hoschton per a city-charter change that went into effect July 1.
