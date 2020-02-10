Qualifying is being held this week for a Hoschton City Council seat vacated by Hope Weeks.
Weeks resigned her position in order to seek the mayor's seat.
Qualifying for Weeks' at-large council seat begins Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. and ends Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. the qualifying fee is $18.
Those interested in running for the council seat can pick up a qualifying packet at Hoschton City Hall during the qualifying period.
The election will be held May 19.
