Authorities have confirmed a positive rabies case in the South Hall area.
A rabid raccoon came in contact with two dogs in the 4500 block of J. M. Turk Rd. in the Flowery Branch area.
The raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab-Virology Section in Decatur. On May 11, Hall County Animal Control was advised that the raccoon was positive for rabies. This is the fourth confirmed case of rabies in Hall County for 2020.
Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies.
