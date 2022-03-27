Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield announced Friday (March 25) his intent to recommend Denise Ramsey as the next principal of Cherokee Bluff High School. The recommendation will be made at the next board meeting, Monday, March 28.
Ramsey will follow Principal Wes McGee, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
Ramsey has been the assistant principal of curriculum and assessment at Flowery Branch High School since 2018.
“Ms. Ramsey’s leadership has been critical to Dr. Carter and his team at Flowery Branch High School,” Schofield said. “Her ability to connect with students, build relationships, and her knowledge of sound pedagogy, will serve the students and staff at Cherokee Bluff High School well. We are excited for her and for the community.”
Ramsey began her career at Lilburn Middle (1997-1999), teaching language arts and world geography. From 1999 through 2002, she taught English at St. Pius X Catholic High School and oversaw the school’s cheerleading program. She taught in English at Creekland Middle school from 2006 through 2007. Ramsey then joined the staff at Flowery Branch High School, where for the past 15 years she has served as teacher, coach, department chair, administrative assistant, and currently assistant principal.
“I am humbled and excited to be able to join Cherokee Bluff High School as principal,” Ramsey said. “I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff, and student body to uphold traditions that have already been established, as well as create new ones in the future. I am eager to begin working beside former colleagues again, while also getting to know new faces, both in the staff and the students.”
Ramsey holds an Ed.S. in Education from Valdosta State University, a Master’s in Education from Piedmont College, and a B.S. in Education from the University of Georgia.
