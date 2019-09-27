Hearings for two recall petition challenges in Hoschton have been scheduled.
Senior Judge David R. Sweat will hold hearings on the "sufficiency" of recall petitions against Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland on Oct. 2.
Kenerly's hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. followed by Cleveland's at 11 a.m.
Both will be held at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Sweat, a visiting judge, has heard multiple cases in Jackson County in recent years.
BACKGROUND
Kenerly and Cleveland came under fire after Kenerly was accused of pulling an application of a candidate for city administrator because he is black. In a news article, Cleveland defended Kenerly and voiced his opposition to interracial relationships.
Citizens have since packed the Hoschton City Council meetings, calling for their resignations. Multiple ethics complaints have been filed and a recall effort was started earlier this year.
Organizers gathered over 100 signatures against both Kenerly and Cleveland and turned in a recall petition application in early September. The Jackson County Board of Elections verified those signatures a few days later, opening the next round of signature gathering. But that next step was quickly put on hold when Kenerly and Cleveland filed their challenges in the Superior Court of Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.