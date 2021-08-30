The American Red Cross has announced a Sept. 1 blood drive from 2-7 p.m. at The Meeting House at 5615 Grand Reunion Drive at Reunion subdivision in Hoschton.
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. As fall approaches, more donations are needed now to address the ongoing critical need for blood – especially as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19 cases that may further challenge the ability to collect enough blood for patients.
Those who come to give blood or platelets will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. Additionally, those who make a point to give around the Labor Day holiday, Sept. 3-7, will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
