The American Red Cross plans multiple area blood drives, including:
- Pendergrass — Feb. 12 from 2-7 p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church, 5154 Pond Fork Church Rd.
- Hoschton — Feb. 15 from 1-6 p.m. at Celebration Church, 5560 Thompson Mill Rd.
Those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
