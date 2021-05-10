The American Red Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives in the area:
•Hoschton — May 25 from 2-7 p.m. at The Meeting House, 5615 Grand Reunion Dr.
•Braselton — May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, 1400 River Pl.
•Hoschton — June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Celebration Church, 5560 Thompson Mill Rd.
