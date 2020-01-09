Red Cross plans Braselton blood drive Jan 9, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American Red Cross plans a blood drive in Braselton on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Those wishing to give blood may do so during that time at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton, 1400 River Pl. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Braselton × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Braselton News Hall County clears next step for Butler Park ALTMAN: Frost, Therapist, Dav Pilkey and 24% Gum Springs hosts spelling bee Weeks to run for Hoschton mayor Townhomes, commercial project planned NGHS, Anthem reach contract agreement Red Cross plans Braselton blood drive LETTER: Responds to Kenerly Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Missing teen foundHCSO investigating deaths of man, woman in South HallQualifying for Hoschton election is Jan. 8-10BUFFINGTON: What next for Hoschton?Jackson County schools honor 'excellence in service' awardeesIncidents reported in West JacksonMassive Chateau area project gets approvalJudge rules council can continue operatingFlowery Branch Rd. bridge closed Jan. 6Mini golf plans halted by planning commission Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHoschton government in disarray following resignations of Kenerly, Hall, Cleveland (3)Political tensions boil over in Hoschton (3)LETTER: Encourages Congress to support health insurance tax relief (1)Cleveland resigns (1) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates BraseltonNewsTODAY Would you like to receive our BraseltonNewsTODAY news updates? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.