Registration is open for the Hall County Government Scholars' Academy, which will be held March 3-May 5.
Each of the nine sessions will focus on a different aspect of local government and will include tours of many facilities.
"We want to encourage citizens to get involved and learn more about their local government," County Administrator Jock Connell said. "Participants will gain an intimate understanding of how their tax dollars are spent and how County departments operate to efficiently serve the citizens of this community."
There is no cost to participants. The registration form and syllabus are available online.
For more information about the Government Scholars' Academy, contact Public Information Officer Katie Crumley at kcrumley@hallcounty.org or 770-297-5504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.