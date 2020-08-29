The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election is Oct. 5, county officials announced.
In-person early voting will begin Oct. 12 and go through Oct. 30.
Voters may also cast a ballot by absentee, but only if voters request a ballot. Absentee ballots will be mailed out in mid-September.
Citizens can register to vote or check their registration status by visiting the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or by going to the Jackson County elections office at 441 Gordon St. Jefferson.
