Dr. Karen Gersch

Dr. Karen Gersch

Karen Gersch, MD, has joined the team at Georgia Heart Institute, according to a press release from Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). Dr. Gersch brings her expertise in robotic heart and thoracic surgery to NGHS, offering more access to quicker recoveries and smaller scars for patients seeking heart surgery. Smaller incisions are used on patients who undergo robotic surgery as opposed to traditional open-heart surgery.

Gersch said she's wanted to be a surgeon since she was 8 years old. She said her passion for the field comes from her older sister, who was born with a rare birth defect, resulting in her undergoing over 20 surgeries. Ultimately, her sister’s right leg was amputated when she was 13.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.