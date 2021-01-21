State Representative Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula) has been named the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Efstration will also serve as a member on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System and the Rules, Code Revision, Ethics, Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment, Defense and Veterans Affairs, Insurance and Juvenile Justice committees. He also serves as an Ex-Officio member of the Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.
“Thank you to Speaker David Ralston and the Committee on Assignments for giving me the opportunity to serve as Judiciary Chairman,” said Rep. Efstration. “I am honored to work for the people of Georgia in this capacity.”
The House Judiciary Committee considers a wide variety of measures relating to law, courts and judges, as well as constitutional amendments. Any legislation that carries a possibility for civil penalties can be referred to this committee.
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Representative Chuck Efstration represents the citizens of District 104, which includes portions of Gwinnett County. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2013.
