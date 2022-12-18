Danny Rampey, the District 116 State Representative-elect was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with burglarizing a residence he manages at Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center.
According to Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Rampey, 67, of Statham, broke into the residence and took a quantity of a controlled substance from the unit.
Rampey has been charged with one count of each of the following:
• Unauthorized distribution or possession of a Controlled Substance
• Exploitation and intimidation of disable adults, elderly persons and residents
BCSO was made aware of suspicious activity involving missing medications within the last two weeks and initiated an investigation into the allegations. Surveillance operations were used to assist in the collection of evidence of stolen medications.
The residence was not occupied by the resident at the time of Rampey's arrest and no one was injured during the burglary.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
If anyone has an information regarding this case, they may contact Barrow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-307-3080 ext. 3083.
