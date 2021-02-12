House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England (R-Auburn) recently joined Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) and other members of House and Senate leadership to announce that more than 57,000 state employees will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000 during the current fiscal year.
“Throughout the pandemic, our public workforce has remained diligent in their service to our state, regardless of the hardships this last year has thrown at them,” said Chairman England. “Each and every Georgian has benefited from the dedication and service of our public workers in some way or another since COVID-19 first hit Georgia. I was honored to work with Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery (R-Vidalia) and our incredible budget team to identify funding in the AFY 2021 budget for these well-deserved bonuses.”
“I applaud our frontline state employees who have continued to serve our citizens through the worst days of this pandemic,” said Speaker David Ralston. “Our public health employees, state troopers and DFCS staffers deserve this $1,000 bonus, and I’m proud to work with our leadership team in the House, our colleagues in the Senate, Governor Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan to reward our workforce.”
The latest version of the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget, or House Bill 80, includes $59.6 million for bonuses for 57,159 employees who earn less than $80,000 annually. This $80,000 cap aligns with the Teacher Salary Schedule’s maximum salary, and this bonus does not impact employee retirement. Georgia’s correctional officers will also receive this one-time bonus in addition to the 10% salary adjustment in the AFY 2021 budget, which seeks to address the more than 90% turnover rate in the state. Funding for the bonuses come as a result of savings captured in the budget due to an increase in federal funding for the state’s Medicaid program.
The House and Senate held discussions earlier this week to agree to the changes and finalize the AFY 2021 budget, and the House agreed to the Senate substitute as amended on the House floor today, Feb. 11, 2021.
Representative Terry England represents the citizens of District 116, which includes portions of Barrow County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2005 and currently serves as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Education, Industry and Labor, Natural Resources & Environment committees. He also serves as an Ex-Officio members on the Ways & Means Committee.
