A request for a conditional use to allow a self-storage facility in Braselton was withdrawn last week.
The applicant, Bright-Meyers 2001, LLC, withdrew the conditional use request for the project, located off Hwy. 53 at the intersection with Cherry Dr. (across Hwy. 53 from Bojangles).
The request was the only item on the Braselton Planning Commission's Feb. 22 agenda, which was subsequently cancelled following the withdrawal.
