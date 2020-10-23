New owners of the Traditions of Braselton golf course plan a number of improvements in the coming months, including a clubhouse expansion and upgrades to the course.
The 18-hole golf course has been under corporate ownership for many years. After getting word that the most recent owner-operator intended to sell the course to a company that planned to transform the grounds to greenspace, a group of concerned citizens stepped in to purchase the course.
The newly-formed, homegrown investment group is led by two entrepreneurs and Traditions of Braselton residents, Jim Southard III and Fred Lee Botts, Jr.
Over the months to come, the group plans to transform the golf club at Traditions of Braselton in a series of phases.
“I ran a conservative model that illustrated over $50,000,000 lost in home values had we not taken action,” Southard said on estimating the impact of closing the course. “Now through much-needed renovations to the clubhouse and course, we are in a position for tremendous growth. We have an opportunity to make this course the cornerstone of this neighborhood and the entire community.”
CLUBHOUSE EXPANSION, RESTAURANT
Under the new name Traditions Golf and Country Club, the first phase will involve an expansion of the clubhouse to include a 250-seat restaurant with dedicated golf members-only bar, lounge and dining room. An expanded patio with bar will overlook the course.
A driving force behind the restaurant’s vision, management and menu is local restaurateur, Jack Ansley, owner of Jack’s Local Station, Jack’s Public House and Jack’s. In addition to restaurant dining, the club is planning to offer takeout and free delivery to golf club members within the community.
“Neighbors in Traditions of Braselton are truly invested in their community – and not just financially, but on a very personal, emotional level,” explained Bryan Allen, general manager for and resident of Traditions of Braselton. “I’ve never really witnessed anything quite like it. The restaurant alone will prove a true game-changer for this community. Jack is well-known in the area for providing a terrific balance of fantastic food and great atmosphere. Add sweeping views of the rolling hills of the golf course – at which anyone can become a member, and I believe Traditions of Braselton will become a true destination for folks in Jefferson, Braselton and the surrounding area – rich with a country club vibe.”
COURSE UPGRADES, LEADERS HIRED
In addition to the restaurant and clubhouse expansion, members are already utilizing a new fleet of golf carts with Bluetooth speakers, new maintenance equipment, dedicated website for booking tee times and events and multiple course and practice facility improvements. Future course upgrades include new bunkers, improved greens to increase playability, new practice facility, and hole-by-hole improvements to enhance enjoyment.
Southard and Botts believe the club’s success will be spurred by a business-model approach. To focus on the golf management side of the club, the group has hired PGA professional and former instructor at Dave Pelz Golf Schools, Jeff Kaneko, as the club’s director of golf, and Wade Danner, formerly of the famed Augusta National Golf Club, as golf superintendent. The Board of Governors – made up of community residents – will remain intact.
“We’re looking to change the culture here, not just the course,” added Botts. “We believe this should be a golf club the community is proud to call their own. We want to provide a stellar experience that starts the moment you arrive and ends with good times in the restaurant after your round. This is an exciting time to be part of this club.”
To learn more about Traditions Golf and Country Club, visit www.TraditionsGCC.com.
