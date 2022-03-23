A Hoschton resident said developers may have uncovered some substantial local history.
Addressing the Hoschton City Council Monday (March 21), Ross Billingsley, who lives in Hoschton’s Cresswind development, said Kolter Homes — which is developing both the Cresswind and Twin Lakes subdivisions on the south end of town — exposed two historic home sites while clearing more land.
“We think that they may be the two original Hosch plantation sites,” Billingsley said.
The Hosch family, for which Hoschton is named, founded the city over 140 years ago.
Billingsley said Kolter already has plans to save a historic cemetery site on the property. He said the site has been scanned, revealing “numerous graves.” Given that these graves were found on land that was once an antebellum plantation, Billingsley said the site “very well could be a slave cemetery.”
Additionally, Billingsley said what’s possibly a Confederate grave was found nearby.
If all are confirmed, Billingsley eventually wants to see a historic marker placed at the property. He hopes to have various local historical groups join in the effort.
“It’s very early in the workings, but I think that it needs to work,” Billingsley said. “Because that’s really the start of the whole area.”
Councilman Adam Lebetter said Native American burial grounds were identified during Kolter’s original survey of the development property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.