Hearings on a request for a change to a planned unit development off Hwy. 124 have been deferred.
The Braselton Planning Commission was initially set to hear Fountainhead Residential Development, LLC's request for a master plan amendment at its Oct. 28 meeting, but the request is now expected to be heard in November.
Fountainhead is requesting the change on 57 acres off Hwy. 124 to allow 144 multi-family units, 24 townhouses and 114 detached single-family lots.
