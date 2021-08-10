Developers failed to gain support for a proposed 40-unit, age-restricted independent living complex in Braselton during a small town hall gathering.
Those speaking Monday (Aug. 9) against the project — which goes before the town council for a vote Aug. 16 — opposed the addition of more apartments along Thompson Mill Rd., which they said is being flooded with them.
“We can’t take anymore,” Joy Basham said. “We just can’t.”
Nine people attended Monday’s meeting, hosted by the developer of the project, Landbridge Development, LLC. Many of the objections voiced at the meeting were expressed back in May when the project first came before the town council. Town leaders opted during that May meeting to postpone their vote, with councilman Hardy Johnson asking for additional information about the application.
Plans for the “Peaks of Braselton” call for a three-story affordable, independent-living apartment complex on a five-acre tract behind The Oaks of Braselton. Units would range between 750 and 950 square feet for residents 55-and-up. The development would be built where the second phase of The Oaks of Braselton was originally planned.
The development would be financed through a tax-credit program.
The qualifying income ranges would be between $20,000 to $35,000 a year. Rent for the 36 affordable units would range from about $520-$770. Landbridge seeks a rezoning from general commercial to multi-family residential to proceed with the project.
“You would be amazed, in this country, the number of seniors or families … that fall into that income category, and you’d be amazed at the pent-up demand up here in this part of Atlanta for this type of housing,” Landbridge’s Gary Hammond said, echoing comments he made before the town council in May.
But the project again drew concerns — the main hang-up being the addition of another apartment complex on a two-lane Thompson Mill Rd.
“What we’re faced with all the way down Thompson Mill Rd. is apartments,” Diane Basham said. “Rental, rental, rental.”
Basham added that she doesn’t doubt the market viability for Landbridge’s product.
“That’s not the issue,” Basham said. “It’s just the fact that we don’t want any more apartments, and it’s just the cumulative effect here of what is happening to us. We’re living it every day, and it’s not getting any better.”
Similarly, Joy Basham said the floodgates have been opened up on Thompson-Mill Rd.
“Now, we’re at the point where enough is enough,” she said. “Forty is 40. It’s 40 too many.”
Another crowd member questioned if age restriction could be effectively enforced since the proposal allows for those under age 55 to live with those who meet the age requirement.
“I do not trust anything that says age restricted,” Rita Stellar said, unless it’s “very strict.”
“This is not strict,” she added.
Hammond disagreed, saying the development is subject to compliance audits “all the time.” But he also said moving to a 62-and-over model, which prohibits anyone under that age, is an option, too, for the project.
As for Monday’s council meeting, Hammond said Landbridge is considering whether or not to go proceed with appearing on the agenda. He said the property owner has granted him a contract extension, which would allow for more time for this proposal.
“We don’t have to go forward with that Aug. 16 vote, especially if I know for sure that I’m going to lose it,” he said.
A denial vote, Hammond said, would put him in a six-month reapplication process, which he said is “not a lot of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.