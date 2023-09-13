Over 17,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space has been proposed for a near-four-acre tract on Hwy. 211 in front of Ace Hardware.
Over 17,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space has been proposed for a near-four-acre tract on Hwy. 211 in front of Ace Hardware.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hear the developer’s plans during a public hearing on Sept. 25 (6 p.m.).
The applicant, Land Development and Engineering, seeks a planned unit development (PUD) master plan amendment for the property, which has a Village Way address but has frontage on Hwy. 211
The development would comprise three buildings totaling 17,827 square feet.
The Braselton Town Council will hold an Oct. 5 (4:30 p.m.) public hearing over the request.
OUTDOOR STORAGE PERMIT SOUGHT FOR LOWE’S PROJECT
The planning commission will also hold a public hearing on Sept. 25 (6 p.m.) over a conditional use request for outdoor storage for a planned Lowes along Hwy. 211. The 11.6-acre site is located across from Chateau Elan. The applicant is Paulson Mitchell, Inc.
The town council will hold a public hearing over the request on Oct. 5 (4:30 p.m.).
