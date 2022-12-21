Hoschton residents could be looking at more dining, drinking and shopping options following a pair of proposals accepted by the city’s downtown development authority (DDA).
The Hoschton DDA on Monday (Dec. 19) accepted a $950,000 bid from Cole Hudgens to purchase the Larry’s Garage property — owned by the city — to transform it into a restaurant and retail development. In a separate move, the DDA accepted a lease bid from a local group using the name Four Brothers to operate the city depot as a cocktail lounge.
The DDA made both moves following a closed-session discussion for real estate.
DDA members Tracy Jordan and Sri Kumar recused themselves from the depot vote.
The city only owned the Larry’s Garage property (29 West Broad St.) briefly, buying it in May for $900,000 with a vision of renovating it for a city market space. Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said Hudgens has a similar vision for a Ponce Market-like project — in reference to the large market in Atlanta — with restaurants and retail. Hudgens was the lone bidder for the Larry’s Garage property. A 15-18 month buildout is estimated for the project once construction begins.
As for the depot, the Four Brothers ownership group plans to create a “speakeasy” type lounge featuring wine, beer, cocktails, bourbon and cigars while serving tapas. Entertainment, such as comedy nights, is also a possibility. The group — made up of Christine Moody, Ash Patel and Juan Santiago — uses the name “Four Brothers” in honor of the four Hosch brothers who founded the city and donated the depot land, which brought the railroad to Hoschton.
Civic organizations will still be able to use the space during the daytime, according to the group. Though the depot green space is not part of Four Brothers’ lease, the group plans to add fire pits, benches and Adirondack chairs to that area for public use.
The group, which plans to open the business in April, was one of just two applicants for the depot space.
Commercial use of the depot has previously drawn pushback from residents who believe the historic facility should remain a community center for groups to hold meetings.
Community members will have access to meeting space in a new city hall building currently under construction.
Kidd-Harrison said the depot lease amount has not yet been finalized.
