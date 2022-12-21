Hoschton sign

Hoschton residents could be looking at more dining, drinking and shopping options following a pair of proposals accepted by the city’s downtown development authority (DDA).

The Hoschton DDA on Monday (Dec. 19) accepted a $950,000 bid from Cole Hudgens to purchase the Larry’s Garage property — owned by the city — to transform it into a restaurant and retail development. In a separate move, the DDA accepted a lease bid from a local group using the name Four Brothers to operate the city depot as a cocktail lounge.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.