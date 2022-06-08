A recently-acquired building by the City of Hoschton could possibly become a restaurant and retail center, according to a city official.
The city has purchased a building on the corner of Hwy. 53 and Broad St. (which currently houses Larry’s Garage) with hopes to renovate the structure and use it to help revitalize Hoschton’s downtown. Interim City Manager Shannon Sell said the goal is put restaurant and retail businesses in the approximate 13,500 square-foot space.
“Everybody wants restaurants,” Sell said. “They’re tired of having to drive to Braselton and get caught in all that traffic.”
The city and its downtown development authority (DDA) are both exploring options for this property and the city's other real estate projects in and around downtown corridors, according to DDA chairman Sri Kumar.
Sell said the city will seek “vision” concepts from three architects, most likely, and work with structural engineers and contractors. He said the city has already talked to one architect about the building.
Sell estimates this to be “a solid two-year process” if the city moves forward with it.
He said he believes that the building, which appears to have been constructed in three different phases, dates back to the turn of the 20th century. The hope is to highlight some of its historical features, such as the building’s arched windows.
“We want to make it not only structurally sound and safe, but to keep that historic look,” Sell said.
Sell has even suggested calling the structure the “1881 building” as a nod to the year Hoschton was founded.
“Kind of like Braselton did with their 1904 (building),” he said, referring to the original section of the Braselton Brothers Store building in nearby Braselton that was renovated and named for its construction date.
Sell said he hopes the building would include multiple dining options.
“Maybe a sandwich shop, maybe a fine dining, maybe a brewery all in the building in separate units and some retail in between them,” Sell said.
Sell said he hopes such a project would help "reinvigorate and reignite downtown."
The consideration of restaurant and retail in that space comes as the city is proposing a parking deck on property across the street on White St. The city is applying for a grant of up to $5 million for the potential project.
