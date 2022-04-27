The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation recently presented a prestigious award to the developers of the Braselton Cotton Gin in downtown Braselton.
The award was presented during the Georgia Trust’s 45th annual Preservation Awards ceremony on April 23 in Augusta.
The Atlanta Development Company, Architectural Collaborative and contractor David Shepard received the Michael L. Starr Award, presented to a project that best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.
The Michael L. Starr Award was created in 2020 in memory of Mike Starr, former Board Chair of the Georgia Trust and the Georgia Cities Foundation. This award honors the rehabilitation of a downtown historic building which best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.
“This rehabilitation project is near and dear to our hearts in Braselton. It revived a place that was once an important agricultural building in Northeast Georgia,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said. “As the Braselton Brewing Company, it is once again a focal point of downtown.”
The cotton gin was constructed by the Braselton family around 1900 and, according to a Historic American Building Survey, is a significant example of early 20th century cotton gin structures: two stories with a side-gable metal roof, metal exterior siding, covered wagon entry and wrap-around porch.
Braselton has long been recognized for its commitment to historic preservation. The Braselton Town Hall renovation project received the Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation from the Georgia Trust in 1999. The downtown area was designated as a National Register of Historic Places District in 2001.
Matt Ruppel, a developer of the cotton gin property, was named a “Main Street Hero” by the Georgia Downtown Association in 2019 for his contributions to historic preservation in downtown Braselton. He also donated the property on which the town green and parking deck are now located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.