A staff member of a Braselton retirement home is accused of attempting to suffocate an elderly woman.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the report of aggravated assault and abuse/exploitation of a disabled or elderly adult on Thompson Mill Rd. on Nov. 1.
The suspect reportedly went into the victim's room after she pressed the call button that was around her neck so she could get help with going to the bathroom. She allegedly helped the woman, then brought her back to the bed, took the woman's call button off and threw it under a rocking chair that was in the room.
The suspect then allegedly took a pillow or a towel and tried to suffocate the woman, who then screamed for help and kicked at the alleged attacker. According to the police report, the victim is almost blind and couldn't see who the alleged attacker was.
Witnesses said the victim often yells, but that scream for help was different so they came to see what was going on. One witness said they found the victim at the foot of the bed. The pillows were on the floor and the bed sheets were near the foot of the bed.
The victim was reportedly shaking and crying.
One of the witnesses reportedly approached the suspect after seeing her standing in the hallway, not rushing to help the victim. The suspect reportedly told them she could not stand her screaming anymore. According to the police report, when asked to give a statement to the supervisor, the suspect repeatedly said "this is bad."
She then grabbed her belongings and ran out of the building and left the retirement home in a vehicle.
Officers also checked the victim for injuries, noting the backs of her hands were bruised.
