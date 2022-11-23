A host of changes could be coming to Braselton’s comprehensive plan.
An evaluation committee made up of town residents spent months compiling a list of proposed modifications to present to the town council, which will now be presented at a public hearing on Dec. 8 (4 p.m.). The recommendations will then be sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for review.
The comprehensive plan serves as a guide for how the town will handle such issues as growth, transportation, housing and economic development.
The council studied the list of recommended changes during its Nov. 10 work session. Councilman Jim Joedecke credited Mayor Kurt Ward, Planning Director Kevin Keller and the committee for some “really common-sense approaches adjustments, in my opinion, to this comp plan.”
The committee suggested several zoning changes to the town’s character areas with the exception of downtown, which will be addressed separately by another committee.
Here are the proposed changes:
Hwy. 211 Gateway Character Area
•Two parcels located at the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 211 in the Hwy. 211 Gateway character area change from high-density residential to commercial.
•A parcel on Hwy. 124 changes from high-density residential to medium-density residential.
•Two undeveloped parcels abutting I-85 and the future extension of Braselton Pkwy. change from commercial to low-density residential.
Hwy. 211 Activity Center, Small Area Plan
•This designation has been suggested for removal from the comprehensive plan. The small-area plan pertains to the Braselton Village area, but the land has already been zoned and has development plans approved.
Hwy. 211 Commercial Corridor Character Area
•A parcel at the corner of Thompson Mill Rd. and Hwy. 211 across from Chick-Fil-A changes from commercial to mixed use.
Hwy. 53 Commercial Corridor Character Area
•A parcel near LaQuinta Inn on Hwy. 53 at the intersection of Braselton Pkwy. changes mixed use to commercial.
•An unincorporated area situated in an “island” between New Cut Rd., Hwy. 53 and Curk Roberts Rd. changes from commercial to medium-density residential.
Transitional Appointment Center Character Area (Jesse Cronic Rd.)
•A parcel on Jesse Cronic Rd. abutting I-85 changes from mixed use to medium-density residential.
•A property on Jesse Cronic Rd. across from the town’s post office changes from medium-density residential to commercial.
•The Oak Senior Living parcel on Thompson Mill Rd. changes from commercial to civic institutional.
•An area on Friendship Rd. past the AT&T store going east changes from medium-density residential to commercial.
•An area on the far west edge of Braselton on Friendship Rd. changes from mixed use to medium-density residential.
•The committee recommended that commercial uses around Chateau Elan be an expansion of the resort or complement the resort and residential areas around the resort be preserved.
The committee proposed multiple changes to how different land uses throughout town are defined.
Those suggested revisions:
•change the land-use description of low density, single-family residential to allow two units per acre for single-family detached homes. The comprehensive plan currently allows single-family detached homes, townhomes and cottage courts.
•change medium-density residential to 5.9 units per acre with single-family detached homes. The comprehensive plan currently allows townhomes and “missing-middle housing” (duplexes, triplexes, quadriplexes and cottage courts.
•change high-density residential from over six units per acre to over four units per acre. High-density residential use includes single-family homes, townhomes, missing-middle housing and active senior housing.
•change commercial uses to restaurants, shopping, office space, medical office space and retail. Current uses are restaurants, shopping, office, medical office, warehouse, retail, hotels, nursing-supported living facilities.
•add healthcare facilities to civic institutional.
