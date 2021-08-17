A Davis St. lot will be subdivided — allowing for a historic home to be moved over and another house to be built — over the objections of one of the street’s residents.
The Braselton Town Council voted 4-0 Monday (Aug. 16) to approve a request from Ralph Richardson to split his lot on 9698 Davis St. into two parcels to construct a larger home on one lot and shift his historic home to the other lot.
Richardson was also granted an R-3 zoning for the location of the new home, which will be approximately 1,600 square feet — a home size not permitted under the property’s original R-1 zoning.
Richardson’s wife Becky, who serves on the town council, recused herself from discussion and action on this item.
This request has not gone over well with Richardson’s next-door neighbor, Phil Duck, who spoke against the proposal at both the July Braselton Planning Commission meeting and the Braselton Town Council’s Thursday (Aug. 12) work session.
Duck said water runoff from Richardson’s home is damaging his house, a problem he said will only be exacerbated if Richardson’s house is moved and vegetation is removed. He predicted that he would receive three times more water as a result.
“I cannot handle it,” said Duck, who was also opposed to an R-3 zoning in that section of town.
Richardson pointed to plans in place by the town to fix water problems in that section of town, though Duck said the runoff he’s receiving is coming from Richardson’s property, not the street.
Two conditions were attached with this approval, requiring that a craftsman-style home be built and that the original home be preserved.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•awarded a $264,800 bid to Accelerate Construction for repairs to the Silk Tree Pointe wooden bridge.
•approved the town’s retirement adoption agreement.
•approved an alcoholic beverage license to Steve James Beebe for Sopranos Bar and Grill.
•approved a special event alcoholic beverage license for Stephen Stone of Brew Crew of North Georgia for Braselton’s October antique festival.
•approved a special event alcoholic beverage license for Carol Motter of Traveling Taps for Braselton’s October antique festival.
•voted to allot its share of Barrow County SPLOST — approximately $2 million — toward parks.
•appointed Josh Jachles as the District 1 representative for the town’s public facilities authority.
•did not vote on a proposed 40-unit, age-restricted independent living complex on Thompson-Mill Rd. from Landbridge Development, LLC. Landbridge asked that the vote be deferred. This is the second time this item has been postponed.
