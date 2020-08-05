A ribbon cutting was recently held for the new La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in Braselton.
Family and friends of Dr. Dharmesh Patel and Harry Patel, franchise owners, recently gathered for the official ribbon cutting.
Braselton’s newest hotel, with 106 rooms on four floors, is located at 200 Kaival Lane off Hwy. 53 overlooking I-85 near its historic downtown. The hotel has 20 employees.
“Each room has hardwood floors, refrigerators, microwaves and coffee/tea makers," Sonia Sewell, the hotel’s office and marketing sales manager, said. "We provide a complimentary, hot breakfast each morning. Our hotel boasts a boardroom meeting space and banquet facilities to accommodate 125 persons.”
Other amenities include free Wi-Fi, electric car charging, an outdoor pool, fire pit and fitness area, along with being pet friendly.
Buy Local Braselton assisted the hotel with its ribbon cutting.
For more information, call 706-684-3266 or visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.