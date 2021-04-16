The West Jackson Fire Board and the Braselton Public Facilities Authority will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at West Jackson Fire Station 2. The event is planned Tuesday, April 20, at 5 p.m.
The West Jackson Fire Station 2 is located at 1875 Ednaville Rd., Braselton.
