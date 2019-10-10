RICHARD MAYBERRY

1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running because I was asked by multiple members of this community. They noticed what I represented and what was accomplished during my time previously as a Braselton Council Member. I entered this race to give Braselton’s citizens and businesses fair representation and be their voice on Braselton’s Town Council.
My main platform points are our growth, traffic and local safety. All of these points go together and must be handled appropriately before there is no turning back.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth is a reality in Braselton. Comprehensive Plans are great, but should be followed. Our present road infrastructure must be improved prior to allowing massive developments into town. Braselton’s growth must be cautious and smart. Quality of life will go down if the growth is too rapid. We need to find solutions sooner rather than later to prepare for the future.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Braselton has a slogan of “Work, Live and Play” in Braselton. The percentage of residents who live and work in Braselton is amazingly low. My goal is to push to establish the right mix of jobs and reasonably priced housing. This will help reduce through traffic in Braselton. We also must work with our local employers and aggressively offer job fairs in Braselton.
In addition, local road improvements must be made. I want to see Braselton’s roads be safer and more efficient. This must include working with Jackson County to push for an alternate road connecting Chardonnay Trace to Highway 53. I am committed to making road safety a priority for the Town of Braselton.
Also, communications with constituents is vital. Even though there are many ways constituents can receive information now, I feel it is time we as a town should offer an annual “State of the Town” type meeting for our stakeholders. It can be done and should be done. Also, using other tools like live streaming of our public meetings is vital in moving Braselton in a direction necessary to keep our stakeholders informed. We must embrace our technological tools for the good of our interested stakeholders!
We also must be proactive and improve in a way to stay ahead of our growth. I am Pro-Braselton and would prefer to see us move to make infrastructure improvements prior to us growing at such a rate we will not be able to recover from. Braselton’s history must be protected, but we also need to protect our future by not approving every rezoning and annexation request which may come to a vote.
Finally, I have seen in recent years a high turnover in residents here in Braselton. I have heard reasons such as the excessive traffic, the large rise in warehouses, or too far of a commute. We must learn from our past and make sure we do a better job retaining our residents. Our Mayor/Town Council’s decisions in this next decade will determine whether there’s a better retainment of residents.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I am a lifelong resident of the Braselton area, moving within the Town limits in 1997. I attended the Jackson County School System and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's degree in Finance.
I previously served on the Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals from 2002-2005. I also served on the Braselton Historic Preservation Advisory and the Braselton Land Use Advisory Committees. I served a variety of officer positions for the former Braselton Vineyard Homeowners Association. I am an active member of my church and currently serve as Treasurer for our service organization. I also am a lifetime member of the Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library and volunteer in the Braselton Library's AFTERWORDS store.
I previously served as the District 1 Council Member in Braselton for 10 years. I worked diligently in keeping it "Better in Braselton" and if elected, will work hard for the citizens and businesses of Braselton. I will have District 1's back as their representative.
