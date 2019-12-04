Incumbent Becky Richardson held on to her Braselton Town Council seat in the Dec. 3 runoff election.
Richardson defeated challenger Richard Mayberry in the District 1 race, garnering 98 votes to Mayberry's 61.
Richardson, Mayberry and Joy Basham faced off in the Nov. 5 election, with none of the three gaining over 50-percent of the vote which forced the runoff election.
Richardson and Mayberry have ran against each other before. In 2015, Richardson ousted Mayberry, who was the incumbent District 1 council member at that time.
