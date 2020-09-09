Rockefeller Group announced recently that it has broken ground on a 222,330-square-foot speculative distribution center located on 20.6 acres in Braselton.
Rockefeller Group purchased the land on Broadway Avenue along the I-85 North corridor in late 2019. Since 2010, the company has completed more than 2 million square feet of distribution space in Atlanta and leaders say the company is looking to expand its industrial development pipeline in the region.
"Following the success of our projects Douglas 20 West and Southmeadow, we are very excited to continue to expand in Atlanta with Braselton 85," said John Petricola, Senior Vice President and Regional Development Officer for Rockefeller Group. "Atlanta is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, which makes it prime for continued industrial growth as e-commerce tenants look to reach greater populations in the shortest amount of time. Atlanta's industrial market is only going to continue to grow and we are actively looking for additional projects to develop."
The building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021. It will be a front-load, multi-tenant distribution building with a 32-foot clear ceiling height, 52-by-50-foot column spacing, up to 233 parking spaces and up to 63 trailer spaces.
Steven McGee, who recently joined Rockefeller Group after spending the past seven years as Director of Real Estate for Atlanta-based Americold Realty Trust, is leading the development of the Braselton project and Rockefeller Group's increased industrial presence in the region.
"The North Atlanta industrial submarket along I-85 has seen high demand over the past several years with low vacancies and high absorption, mostly driven by larger users," said McGee. "The Braselton site is within a four-hour drive of more than 21 million people. By entering the market with a small-bay, light industrial building, we feel we can offer a flexible building design for smaller tenants looking to enter the market or existing tenants looking to expand."
Bilijack R. Bell, Joseph W. Rogers and Conner Dickinson of Wilson, Hull & Neal are the exclusive leasing agents for Braselton 85. Pattillo Construction, in conjunction with Randall-Paulson Architects, is providing design-build services. The civil engineer is Eberly and Associates.
