Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will open its new roundabout on Hwy. 211 at Old Hog Mountain Rd. on Oct. 6.
The DOT said the project will enhance safety, reduce crash frequency and severity and improve traffic operations. It will be designed to accommodate the future widening of Hwy. 211 to a four-lane facility. The overall project is expected to be complete late April 2022.
The roundabout is located at Hwy. 211 at Old Hog Mountain Road and Covered Bridge Road in Hoschton.
Advisory: Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Message signs, barrels and cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for My511 with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)
