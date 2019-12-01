A runoff election for a Braselton Town Council seat is coming up on Tuesday.
Incumbent Becky Richardson will face challenger Richard Mayberry in the Tuesday, Dec. 3, runoff election for the Braselton Town Council District 1 seat.
Voting will be open Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton. See results from the Dec. 3 election in next week's paper and online at BraseltonNewsTODAY.com.
Richardson, Mayberry and challenger Joy Basham faced off in the Nov. 5 election. No candidate earned 50-percent of the vote, forcing a runoff between the top two vote-getters, Richardson and Mayberry.
In the Nov. 5 election, Richardson got 86 votes (44.5 percent), followed by challengers Mayberry with 58 votes (30 percent) and Basham with 49 votes (25.4 percent.)
This isn't the first time Richardson and Mayberry have faced off in an election. In 2015, Richardson ousted Mayberry, who was the District 1 incumbent at that time.
