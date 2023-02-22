The runoff between Republicans Charlie Chase and Holt Persinger is ahead Tuesday, Feb. 28.
District 119 covers Barrow County and a portion of Jackson County in the Braselton-Hoschton area.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The runoff between Republicans Charlie Chase and Holt Persinger is ahead Tuesday, Feb. 28.
District 119 covers Barrow County and a portion of Jackson County in the Braselton-Hoschton area.
Jackson County residents who live in House District 119 can cast their votes on Election Day at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Barrow County, residents who live in House District 119 can cast their votes on Election Day at the following poll locations:
•1 - Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem
•2 - Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton
•5 - Fire Station 1 (Statham), 1625 Bethlehem Road, Statham
•8 - First Baptist Church Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder
•13 - Winder Community Center, 113 E. Athens Street, Winder
•16 - Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem
Barrow County voters can confirm their polling location at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s.
Meanwhile, early voting continues through Friday, Feb. 24.
Jackson County residents can advance vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
In Barrow County, early voting will be held from 8-5 p.m. at the Barrow County Elections Office at 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.