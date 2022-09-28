Should the Hoschton Historical Preservation Committee attain “commission” status, it would allow the group to petition for certain historical structures to be protected from demolition.
The committee recently heard from city planner Jerry Weitz who discussed the benefits of historical commission status. While he said grant money opportunities are available as a commission, the amounts of those grants are relatively small, between $5,000 and $10,000. The protection of structures is the major advantage to earning commission status, according to Weitz.
A historic commission can recommend historic landmarks or districts to the state for review. If approved, those sites then go before the city council for final approval. If accepted by the council, those sites cannot be torn down or altered without the approval of the historic perseveration commission.
“That’s fundamentally what you would be doing and why you would be doing this,” Weitz said of seeking “commission” status.
Committee member Joe Vogt said that’s in-line with the group’s goals.
“Physical assets and physical artifacts of the history of the city are gradually disappearing, and there’s no concerted effort to gather those and protect them,” Vogt said. “So, the grant-application piece was a second thought to the primary goal of really getting our arms around the history of the city and protecting the assets that are still viable.”
Though not mentioned during the meeting, one of the city’s oldest buildings was razed recently. The last remaining structure built by the Hosch family — the city’s founders — which served as a post office and a nurses’ quarters for the adjacent Allen Clinic hospital was torn down on Sept. 14 by the property owner.
Indications are that the group plans to start the process of becoming a commission. Weitz, who once served on a historic preservation commission in Greenville, North Carolina, said he would bring an ordinance in front of the city council to establish a historic commission, which must go through the state for final approval. Historic Preservation Committee members have previously said receiving that distinction could take until 2024.
Moving forward, the committee will look to compile a list of all remaining historic structures in town. A survey of historic structures was conducted by the city’s previous historic committee in 2004. Though roughly one-third of those sites on that list no longer exist, Weitz called the document “a great start.”
Weitz suggested consulting with an architectural historian in determining which structures are historic and needing protection.
“Especially if DCA (Department of Community Affairs) helps fund it, there may be an expected format and method for how you classify the structures as contributing to it or maybe not contributing to a district and so forth,” he said. “There may be some rules that they expect you do have somebody like an architectural historian or really somebody with expertise in historic preservation to do a survey.”
Weitz noted that local historic districts are different from structures on the national historic register listing. A listing on national register does not protect a structure from demolition, he said.
“You can tear down anything in a national registry district without asking anybody,” Weitz said. “Unless it’s in a local historic district, you don’t have that protection. So that’s really the purpose of doing local historic districts.”
Weitz mentioned the old Allen Clinic hospital building on Peachtree Rd. as a potential historic landmark and Main St. (which includes a home that dates back to the 1880s) as a potential small historic district. A potential district behind city hall was also mentioned.
In addition to protection, designation of an area as a historic district would also enforce a set of rules for architectural standards and appearances of buildings within that district.
“If you have an intact historic district, then you don’t want somebody coming in and putting pink polkadots on a house or a building, something that doesn’t conform in size and area and architectural appearance and so forth,” Weitz said.
Weitz added: “You can have someone really mess up the historic integrity by putting up a modern building in the middle of a historic neighborhood.”
Some homeowners, however, might not want to be included in a historic district and under those restrictions.
“The hard thing is when you draw districts, there may be people who don’t want to be in the district, (but) it’s not usually a good idea to just simply exclude them and you then have these holes or gaps or your drawing your boundary around people who don’t want to be in it.”
Weitz noted that the city council can approve a historic district “whether the property owner approves of it or not.”
“I know that sounds pretty heavy-handed government, but when it comes down to it, you don’t want a doughnut hole in your doughnut,” he said.
