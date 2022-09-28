IMG_6397.JPG

Should the Hoschton Historical Preservation Committee attain “commission” status, it would allow the group to petition for certain historical structures to be protected from demolition.

The committee recently heard from city planner Jerry Weitz who discussed the benefits of historical commission status. While he said grant money opportunities are available as a commission, the amounts of those grants are relatively small, between $5,000 and $10,000. The protection of structures is the major advantage to earning commission status, according to Weitz.

