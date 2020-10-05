Sales tax receipts to Jackson County hit $809,800 in August, the second highest number in 2020 and only the second time that the revenues have topped the $800,000 mark.
For the year, the county has received $5.74 million in sales tax revenues, up $615,000 over the same period last year.
The data comes despite the impact of the COVID virus on some business sectors which have struggled with an economic slowdown.
