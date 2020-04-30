After seeing a significant jump in January, local option sales tax receipts in Jackson County fell in February both in month-over-month and year-over-year comparisons.
February LOST receipts were a little over $597,000 in February, down from February of 2019 when they topped $600,800. They were also down from January 2020, which saw the county receive $629,000, largely from Christmas sales in December.
Total local option sales taxes topped $7.2 million in 2019 and were projected to hit $8 million in 2020. But the shutdowns related to the Coronavirus could have a large impact on collections during the year.
SPLOST
Revenues from the county's Special Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOST) were also down in February. SPLOST revenues were $991,400 for the month, down from $1.03 million in January and below February 2019 which were a little over $1 million.
