Sales tax revenues remain high in Jackson County with April netting over $890,100, far above April of 2020 which had $686,400.
Year-to-date, the county has taken in $3.2 million, well above the first four months of 2020 which had $2.58 million.
The county's sales tax budget for the year is $8.4 million. Last year, the county took in a record $9 million in sales taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.