July was another hot month for sales in Jackson County as indicated by the county's receipt of sales taxes.
The county received $767,600 in sales and TVAT taxes for July, up from $713,000 for July 2019.
The $767,600 was the second-highest amount received to date in July, behind June's $820,200 record-setting amount.
