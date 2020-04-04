The number of COVID-19 cases hit 13 in Jackson County with Saturday's noon reporting. There are no deaths reported in the county.
Statewide, total cases topped 6,160 with 1,239 people hospitalized. There have been 201 deaths in the state so far from the virus.
The status of other nearby counties include:
Gwinnett — 364 cases with 8 deaths.
Clarke — 60 cases with 8 deaths.
Barrow — 22 cases with 2 deaths.
Hall — 84 cases with 0 deaths.
Madison — 7 cases with 1 death.
Banks — 3 cases with 0 deaths.
