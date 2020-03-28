Jackson County remained with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, March 28.
Statewide, there have been 2,366 confirmed cases with 617 hospitalizations and 69 deaths.
Around Jackson, the following counties reports:
Barrow County 7 cases with 1 death.
Gwinnett County 129 cases with 1 death.
Clarke County has 35 cases with 2 deaths.
Hall county 31 cases with 0 deaths.
Madison County 3 cases with 0 deaths.
Franklin County 2 cases with 0 deaths.
Banks County 0 cases with 0 deaths.
