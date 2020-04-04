The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County climbed to 15 Saturday night. There are no deaths in Jackson County reported from the virus.
Statewide, there have been 208 deaths, 1,266 hospitalizations and 6,383 confirmed cases.
Gwinnett County had 400 cases with 8 deaths while hall county had 117 cases and no deaths as of Saturday evening.
Clarke County reported 62 cases with 8 deaths while Barrow had 25 cases with 2 deaths.
