No cases of COVID have been confirmed from Jackson County as of noon Saturday, March 21.
The state department of health's midday update shows a total of 507 confirmed cases in the state with 14 deaths.
Counties around Jackson reporting cases were :
Gwinnett -- 23
Hall -- 6
Clarke -- 10
Barrow -- 1Oconee -- 1
