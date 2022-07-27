Jackson County students will return to class this Friday (July 29) for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
School times for students on the west side of the county are as follows:
•Elementary schools: 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
•West Jackson Middle School: 8:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
•Jackson County High School: 8 a.m to 3:05 p.m.
•Empower: 8:10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
As for other area systems, Barrow County Schools return to class on on Tuesday, Aug. 2; Gwinnett County Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 3; and Hall County Schools on Friday, Aug. 5.
