Students in West Jackson will return to class Thursday (Aug. 3) as the 2023-24 school year begins.
The first day of school will include the debut of a new west side school — Legacy Knoll Middle School — which is opening on Skelton Rd. adjacent to Jackson County High School. The Jackson County School System held a ribbon cutting for Legacy Knoll Middle School on Saturday (July 29).
A Jackson County High School Facebook posted noted the addition of a four-way stop on Skelton Rd. at the side entrance of Legacy Knoll Middle School.
“Please be cognizant of this new stop sign as you travel to and from Jackson County High School, as traffic may back up on Skelton Rd. due to this new process,” the post stated.
Elsewhere, Gwinnett County students return to class today (Wednesday, Aug. 2) and Hall County on Friday (Aug. 4). Barrow County students went back to class on Tuesday (Aug. 1).
