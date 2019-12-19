Some older property taxpayers could get a break if local voters approve making a change in the local school homestead tax provisions during the March elections.
In addition to the presidential preference primary being held on March 24, 2020, voters in all three school districts in Jackson County will vote on whether or not to raise the income provisions to qualify for a school homestead tax break.
Currently, property taxpayers age 62 and older can qualify for a school homestead tax break if they have less than $18,000 per year of earned income (which excludes retirement income.) The election in March proposes to raise the earned income limit to $25,000 per year.
Theoretically, that would allow more taxpayers to qualify for the tax break. That break takes $10,000 off of the 40 percent assessed value of the home, thereby reducing the overall tax bill.
According to Jefferson Board of Education chairman Ronnie Hopkins, the measure has to be approved in all three school districts — Jefferson, Commerce and Jackson County — for it to become law.
Jackson County School System superintendent April Howard said that it would be difficult to estimate the financial impact the measure would have on the system's finances, but she didn't expect it would affect a substantial number of taxpayers.
The call for the election was made Dec. 16 for the county school system by the Jackson County Board of Elections. Both Jefferson and Commerce will also have to call for the election in those districts.
