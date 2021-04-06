The Gwinnett County Board of Education officially launched its search for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ next superintendent this week with the posting of the Superintendent Search Announcement and a Community Input Survey.
The announcement includes an overview of the school district and the Gwinnett community and outlines the qualifications the Board is seeking in its next leader.
The Gwinnett School Board is encouraging stakeholders to take part in the process. Over the next few weeks, a community survey will remain open, requesting the Gwinnett community’s thoughts on the characteristics and experiences they feel a candidate for superintendent should have to best suit the district. The survey, which is open to all in the community — including students, parents, teachers, school and district staff, Gwinnett County residents, and area business owners — will be open through May 16.
To ensure broad input, the survey is posted on the Georgia School Boards Association’s website, on Gwinnett County Public Schools’ website, and a link will be sent via SchoolMessenger after spring break to all families and staff members of GCPS. In addition, schools will provide their local school communities with information about how to participate in the survey. The closing of the survey on May 16 coincides with the application deadline.
Information from the survey will be provided to board members for their use in the selection process. The search timeline calls for interviews to be conducted this summer and finalists for the position to be named in July. The board will make an announcement at least 14 calendar days prior to the meeting at which final action or a vote is to be taken on the position. At that time, information concerning as many as three persons under consideration whom the board has determined to be the best qualified for the position shall be subject to inspection. The board can vote on the appointment at any time after that 14-day period.
